Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a triple and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Bregman got the scoring started with his home run during Houston's four-run first frame. He snapped a nine-game homerless drought and went deep just three times since the start of September. The veteran third baseman finishes the 2023 campaign with a .262/.363/.441 slash line, 25 home runs, 57 extra-base hits and 98 RBI across 161 games.