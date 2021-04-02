Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer while knocking in two and scoring twice in Thursday's victory over the Athletics.

Bregman followed up Michael Brantley's homer in the eighth inning with one of his own. With the game's outcome not in question in the following frame, he was pulled for a pinch runner after getting into scoring position -- likely in deference to the sore hamstring that plagued him during spring training. Robel Garcia ran for him and ended up scoring a run that could have been Bregman's. Bregman is coming off arguably his worst MLB season, as he hit a modest .242/.350/.451 -- well off his career line of .283/.382/.523 -- but he's still just 27 and there's no reason to think he can't bounce back. Opening Day certainly offered up some optimism in that regard.