Astros' Alex Bregman: Goes yard in Tampa

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Rays.

He took Tyler Glasnow deep in the first inning for his first homer of 2019, but the Tampa pitching staff clamped down after that. The 25-year-old got the start at shortstop in this one, and if Carlos Correa's neck issues continue to linger, Bregman could quickly retain his dual 3B-SS eligibility for next season.

