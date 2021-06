Bregman (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The exact length of Bregman's absence remains unclear, but he'll be sidelined for at least 10 days as he recovers from the left quad strain suffered early in Wednesday's game against the Rangers. Garrett Stubbs was recalled to fill Bregman's roster spot, while Abraham Toro and Robel Garcia could see time at third base during his absence.