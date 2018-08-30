Astros' Alex Bregman: Hit streak reaches 10 games

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.

Bregman had multiple hits for the third straight game and has hit safely in 10 straight, batting .475 (19-for-40) with a .543 OBP during the streak. He's reached base safely in all but one game during the month of August.

