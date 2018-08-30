Astros' Alex Bregman: Hit streak reaches 10 games
Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Athletics.
Bregman had multiple hits for the third straight game and has hit safely in 10 straight, batting .475 (19-for-40) with a .543 OBP during the streak. He's reached base safely in all but one game during the month of August.
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Notches four hits, including 25th homer•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Runs on-base streak to 21•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Compiles three hits, homer•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Snaps home-run drought•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Knocks two hits in loss•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Three hits Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....