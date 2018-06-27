Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits four extra-base hits, drives in two
Bregman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and three doubles in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Bregman recorded doubles in the third, fifth and seventh innings, giving him a total of 25 on the season. He then hit a two-run homer -- his 13th of the year -- in the eighth inning, bringing him to a season-best 10 total bases in one game. Bregman's 39 extra-base hits trail only Jose Ramirez (44) among MLB third basemen, and the 24-year-old's .866 OPS is good for fifth at the position.
