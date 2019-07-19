Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits homer, reaches base four times
Bregman went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Angels.
Bregman was a nuisance to Angels pitchers all night, scoring in the first, third and fifth innings while reaching base in all four plate appearances. He belted a 408-foot solo shot off Matt Harvey in the fifth inning to reach 25 home runs on the season. With the impressive performance, the 25-year-old is now slashing .271/.403/.541 with 70 runs scored and 61 RBI in 340 at-bats this season. Perhaps most impressively, he has taken 76 walks while striking out only 56 times.
