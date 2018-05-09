Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits solo home run Tuesday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Tuesday's win over the A's.

Bregman slugged his third home run of the year off starter Sean Manaea in the second inning. Bregman's slash line is a serviceable .259/.372/.403, and he has an impressive total of 23 walks against just 20 strikeouts on the year. He's currently riding a modest seven-game hitting streak.