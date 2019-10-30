Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits third homer of World Series

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-2 loss to Washington in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

Bregman's homer in the first inning staked the Astros to a 2-1 lead and was his third long ball of the World Series. He also reached on an infield single in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old has had multi-hit efforts in two of the last three games but is still hitting just .231 (6-for-26) in the World Series.