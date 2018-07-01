Astros' Alex Bregman: Homer barrage continues Saturday
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.
For the second straight day, the 24-year-old accounted for all of Houston's offense. There may be no hotter hitter in the majors right now than Bregman, who's homered in five of the last six games and is hitting .339 (21-for-62) over his last 15 contests with eight home runs, 14 runs and 20 RBI.
