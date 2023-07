Bregman went 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rays.

Bregman was among a trio of Astros hitters to take backup catcher Rene Pinto deep. He now has 18 homers on the season, six of which have come in 14 games since the All-Star break. In that same span, Bregman has also chipped in 12 runs scored and 10 RBI while hitting .340.