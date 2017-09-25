Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers in Sunday's loss
Bregman went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Angels.
Bregman had gone 27 games without a home run before hitting his 17th blast of the season Sunday. He had been a slugging machine for one 30-game stretch after the All-Star break, looking like a shoe-in to reach 20 homers, but has fallen off during the month of September. Still, he rebounded nicely after a shaky first half to post respectable numbers at a corner infield position. As the 23-year-old former shortstop adds to his frame, we expect to see more power over longer stretches.
