Bregman went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and three walks in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

Bregman's numbers have not been on the same level as last season, where he was a legitimate AL MVP candidate, but the star third baseman has been extremely consistent -- he has recorded at least one hit in all but three games in 2020. He is hitting .232 but owns an excellent .346 on-base percentage in his first 17 games.