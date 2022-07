Bregman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals.

Bregman reached the 10-homer mark for the year with his fifth-inning blast. The 28-year-old has a pair of three-hit efforts in his last seven games, going 9-for-27 (.333) in that span. The third baseman is up to a .244/.359/.417 slash line with 42 RBI, 43 runs scored and 17 doubles through 77 contests overall, though he's steadily trended up over the last three weeks or so.