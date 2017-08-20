Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers in win over Athletics

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double during Saturday's win over Oakland.

After a sluggish start, Bregman has posted solid numbers over the past 50 games with eight homers, 24 RBI, nine stolen bases, 38 runs and a .307/.399/.587 slash line. He is closing in on a 20-20 campaign, and being attached to a potent offense only helps his fantasy value. It's also worth noting that he's should soon play his 20th game at shortstop (17 currently), so he'll benefit for added positional flexibility again in 2018.