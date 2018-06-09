Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers, scores twice in win Friday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two runs in a win Friday over the Rangers.

Bregman hit a solo home run -- his eighth of the year -- off starter Doug Fister in the fifth inning. It was Bregman's second straight day hitting a home run, and he's now registered a hit in seven consecutive games. The 24-year-old is slashing .268/.379/.448 with 30 RBI and 35 runs scored, while also tallying 19 doubles on the year (which tie him for second among all MLB third basemen).