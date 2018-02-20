Astros' Alex Bregman: Improves physique in offseason

Bregman estimated that he reduced his body fat from roughly 14 percent to between eight and 10 percent during the offseason through improved dieting and training, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Though the 5-foot-10 Bregman said he still checks in roughly around the 200 pounds he weighed a season ago, a before-and-after photograph posted on Twitter last week by Dynamic Sports Training, the Houston-based facility where he trained this offseason, reveals an improved physique for the infielder. Bregman is hopeful that his offseason work to strengthen his core will translate to a full season of power production, something that didn't really show up for the 23-year-old until the second half of 2017. After the All-Star break, Bregman slashed .315/.367/.539 and came up clutch in the postseason, producing four homers off three of the game's top pitchers -- Chris Sale, Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen -- to help lead the Astros to their first World Series title. If his offseason training regimen is any indication, Bregman looks primed to carry his momentum into 2018 and should be better equipped to avoid another early-season lull without the World Baseball Classic on the docket this spring.