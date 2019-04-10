Astros' Alex Bregman: Injury thought to be minor
Manager A.J. Hinch said the Astros believe Bregman is dealing with a "minor" hamstring injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman tweaked his hamstring while running the bases Tuesday against the Yankees. While he's out of the lineup Wednesday as a result, the infielder underwent some testing with a team physician and the Astros were apparently encouraged by the results. With an off day Thursday, Bregman will have a shot to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Mariners.
