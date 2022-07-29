Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 4-2 victory versus the Mariners.

Bregman put the Astros on the board in the first inning with a two-run shot to left field, and he broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with an RBI double. For good measure, the third baseman scored the final run of the contest when he crossed the plate following a wild pitch. Bregman came into Thursday scuffling over his past five games, going 3-for-21 with no RBI during that span. His three-RBI game was his first since he knocked in three runs against the Yankees on June 23.