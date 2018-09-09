Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches fifth homer of month
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.
Bregman's torrid start to September continued Saturday, as the third baseman launched his fifth homer of the month in what was just his seventh game. He's hitting an impressive .480/.567/1.280 with 11 RBI and a 3:5 K:BB over that stretch, bringing his season slash line to .299/.401/.563. He also has 30 homers, 97 RBI and 10 stolen bases.
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Stays hot, drives in five•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Slashes three doubles, drives in two•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers again•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Slugs 26th homer•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Hit streak reaches 10 games•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Notches four hits, including 25th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...