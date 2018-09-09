Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches fifth homer of month

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Bregman's torrid start to September continued Saturday, as the third baseman launched his fifth homer of the month in what was just his seventh game. He's hitting an impressive .480/.567/1.280 with 11 RBI and a 3:5 K:BB over that stretch, bringing his season slash line to .299/.401/.563. He also has 30 homers, 97 RBI and 10 stolen bases.