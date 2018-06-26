Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches seventh June homer

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBI in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He also stole his seventh bag of the season.

Bregman continued his powerful run in the month of June, launching his seventh home run while knocking in 22 runs over 21 games. Twelve of his 23 hits this month have gone for extra bases, leading to 18 runs scored.