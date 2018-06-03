Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches sixth homer Saturday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Bregman took advantage of a David Price cutter that caught too much of the plate to hit his sixth homer of the season and gave the Astros a 3-1 third-inning lead. The young third baseman had slumped over the past week, hitting .161 (5-for-31) with no RBI over the last seven games. Fortunately, even during times of a slump, Bregman provides some value with his on-base ability. He walked four times during his slump and has a team-high 36 free passes, which puts him in position to score runs with Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hitting behind him. Bregman scored six times during his seven-game slump and is fourth on the Astros with 30 runs scored.

