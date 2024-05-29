Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Bregman provided the Astros' lone run support with a two-run blast to left in the fourth off Luis Castillo. It was his first home run since May 14 and just his third extra base hit since then. Despite multi-hit efforts in two of his last three games, Bregman is still hitting just .147 over his last eight games. His struggles have persisted throughout the season thus far, with the 30-year-old now slashing .212/.277/.335 with five homers, 23 RBI, 15 runs and a 19:30 BB:K in 224 plate appearances.