site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-alex-bregman-not-in-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Alex Bregman: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bregman is not in Friday's lineup against the Royals.
He is 0-for-13 with three walks and one strikeout over his last four games. Aledmys Diaz is starting at third base and hitting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read