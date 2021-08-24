Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Bregman (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day injured list in the next day or two, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Bregman played consecutive nine-inning games with Triple-A Sugar Land before returning to Houston to workout with the big-league club Tuesday. Based on Baker's update, it sounds like the infielder could be activated as soon as Wednesday's series finale against the Royals. Bregman has slowly been working his way back from a right hamstring injury that has sidelined him since mid-June, and he should assume the every day job at third base once reinstated.