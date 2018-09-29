Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of Game 1 lineup

Bregman will not start during Game 1 of Saturday's twin bill versus Baltimore but is set to bat third and start at shortstop for the nightcap, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch will give each of his regulars some rest during the doubleheader, so Bregman will take a seat for the matinee. In Game 1, J.D. Davis will start at third base and hit seventh.