Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of Monday's lineup
Bregman is out of Monday's lineup against the Yankees.
He is hitting .287/.404/.540 with four home runs and two steals over his last 23 games, but will start the Memorial Day matinee on the bench. Yulieski Gurriel will start at third base and hit fourth, while J.D. Davis starts at first base.
