site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-alex-bregman-out-of-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bregman is not in Saturday's lineup against the A's, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman hit .471 with two home runs over his first four games, but is 1-for-12 over his last three starts. Aledmys Diaz gets the start at third base and will bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read