Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of Sunday lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Sunday against Boston.
Over the last seven games, Bregman has gone 12-for-31 (.387) with three home runs and 11 RBI. His recent surge at the plate is coming at the right time as Houston is set to begin postseason play Thursday against the Red Sox. J.D. Davis will start at the hot corner in Bregman's place Sunday.
