Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Bregman is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

Bregman will receive a rare night off Wednesday and give way to Marwin Gonzalez at third base. Bregman, who's hit .279 with an .809 OPS over 144 games this season, figures to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the White Sox.

