Astros' Alex Bregman: Pulls away from A's

Bregman went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

Bregman's three-run homer in the eighth inning broke open a close game between the top two teams in the AL West. It was his 25th bomb of the season. Bregman had hit a fallow spell since the All-Star break, like many in the Astros lineup, but he's busted out recently. Following a 15-game stretch in which he had four RBI and a .694 OPS, the third basemen has a 1.218 OPS with three homers and nine RBI over the last 10 games. That suggests the returns of injured stars like Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve are having a positive effect on other hitters in the lineup.