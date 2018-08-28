Astros' Alex Bregman: Pulls away from A's
Bregman went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.
Bregman's three-run homer in the eighth inning broke open a close game between the top two teams in the AL West. It was his 25th bomb of the season. Bregman had hit a fallow spell since the All-Star break, like many in the Astros lineup, but he's busted out recently. Following a 15-game stretch in which he had four RBI and a .694 OPS, the third basemen has a 1.218 OPS with three homers and nine RBI over the last 10 games. That suggests the returns of injured stars like Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve are having a positive effect on other hitters in the lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...