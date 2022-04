Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI on Sunday against Toronto.

Bregman ended Houston's weekend series against Toronto having tallied five hits, four RBI and one run scored across three games. On Sunday, he recorded his RBI by working a bases loaded walk in the second inning, and he later smacked a two-out double in the sixth frame. Bregman has now turned in three multi-hit games across his last six starts.