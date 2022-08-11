Bregman went 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBI and two walks in a 7-3 win over Texas on Thursday.

After walking in his first two plate appearances, Bregman skied a two-run homer to left in the fifth inning off Cole Ragans, ending the rookie's outing. The third baseman added an RBI single in the seventh. In August, Bregman has hit safely in all but one game and has a .400/.500/.533 line with a 7:3 B:KK in 38 plate appearances. For the season he has a .362 OBP and is one of eight qualified batters with more walks than strikeouts.