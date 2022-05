Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Bregman will sit for only the second time this season in what amounts to his first day off since April 9. Aledmys Diaz will fill in at third base for the 28-year-old, who is hitting .233 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs through 88 plate appearances on the season.