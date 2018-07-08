Astros' Alex Bregman: Records 17th home run

Bregman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, double and three runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.

Bregman took James Shields deep in the sixth inning for his 17th home run of the season. After recording five home runs through the first two months of the campaign, Bregman now has 12 home runs since June 2. He's paired that power with excellent numbers across the board, and now ranks in the top 10 among American League Hitters in RBI, runs scored and slugging percentage.