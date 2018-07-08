Astros' Alex Bregman: Records 17th home run
Bregman went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, double and three runs scored Saturday against the White Sox.
Bregman took James Shields deep in the sixth inning for his 17th home run of the season. After recording five home runs through the first two months of the campaign, Bregman now has 12 home runs since June 2. He's paired that power with excellent numbers across the board, and now ranks in the top 10 among American League Hitters in RBI, runs scored and slugging percentage.
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Homer barrage continues Saturday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Another day, another homer•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Blasts walkoff shot Wednesday•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Four extra-base hits•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches seventh June homer•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Extends hit streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?