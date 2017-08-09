Play

Astros' Alex Bregman: Runs hitting streak to 10 games

Bregman went 1-for-3 with two walks and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the White Sox.

Bregman's triple extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave him nine straight with an extra-base hit. The first half of the season was a lackluster one for Bregman, who found himself batting down in the order and making little impact. However, he's been a different hitter since the All-Star break, particularly in his power stroke. Fifteen of his 26 hits since the break have gone for extra bases.

