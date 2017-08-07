Astros' Alex Bregman: Scores game-winning run Sunday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run during Sunday's win over Toronto.

Bregman hit a two-run triple to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, and then he scored on a Juan Centeno single to clinch the victory. After a bit of a disappointing start to the campaign, Bregman has caught fire of late with a .351 batting average, 21 extra-base hits, 14 RBI, six stolen bases and 28 runs through his past 27 games. A monster finish to the season is well within reach, and considering Bregman has just 631 plate appearances in the majors, his long-term fantasy stock is pointing straight up.