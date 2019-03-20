Astros' Alex Bregman: Signing extension with Astros

Bregman agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The contract goes into effect for the 2020 season and buys out Bregman's three arbitration years as well as two years of free agency, locking him up through the 2024 season. The third baseman -- who turns 25 on March 30 -- finished fifth in American League MVP voting last season after slashing .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs, 51 doubles and 103 RBI in 157 games.