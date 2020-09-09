Astros manager Dusty Baker said that Bregman won't start in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After he was sidelined for just over three weeks with a strained hamstring, Bregman returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He started in the front end of a twin bill with Oakland, going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts before sitting out the nightcap. Both Baker and general manager James Click have indicated that Bregman will eased back into action slowly, so his absence from the lineup for a second straight game appears to be precautionary. Bregman should check back into the lineup for Thursday's series finale with the Athletics, and with a team off day on tap Friday, he could play both games of the Astros' weekend series in Los Angeles versus the Dodgers.