Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and two walks in Friday's win at Minnesota.

The veteran third baseman cracked a 404-foot, three-run blast off Kody Funderburk in the ninth inning for his first long ball since June 3. This marks the seventh season Bregman has reached double-digit homers in his nine-year career. Despite the recent power outage, the Houston third baseman has still been hitting well over his last 25 games, batting .295 (31-for-105) with 18 runs scored and 11 RBI.