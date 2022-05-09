Bregman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Bregman took Joe Jimenez yard in the fifth inning to record his fifth homer of the season. He has yet to get going at the plate -- he has just seven hits in 34 at-bats across his last 10 games -- but he has more walks than strikeouts and is suffering from a .228 BABIP. Bregman should be able to improve upon his .235 batting average going forward and remain a strong source of runs due to his strong on-base percentage.