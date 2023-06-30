Bregman went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a walk and three total runs scored in Thursday's 14-0 win over the Cardinals.

Bregman's slam came off position player Alec Burleson in the ninth inning. This was Bregman's second grand slam in a span of five games. The third baseman has hit safely in eight of his last 10 contests, going 15-for-42 (.357) with three homers and 14 RBI in that span. Outside of brief slumps in early May and mid-June, he's done well at the plate over the last two months. Bregman owns a .251/.346/.412 slash line with 12 homers, 53 RBI, 47 runs scored and three stolen bases through 80 contests this season. While his improving, his .758 OPS remains the lowest of his career, though he has plenty of time to get back to his established level.