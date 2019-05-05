Astros' Alex Bregman: Smashes grand slam
Bregman went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Angels.
Bregman put Houston on top with a fifth-inning grand slam and his team wouldn't lose the lead. He's hit four homers during his current three-game home run streak, racking up six hits and nine RBI during that span.
