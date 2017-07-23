Astros' Alex Bregman: Smashes ninth blast of campaign Saturday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Orioles.

Bregman launched his ninth homer of the campaign to open the scoring for the Astros in the fifth inning of a winning effort. He doesn't offer fantasy owners much upside based on his .263/.347/.424 slash line.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast