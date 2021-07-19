Bregman remains in Houston rehabilitating his strained left quadriceps, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Earlier this month, Bregman was giddy about beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land this past week, but that never materialized. Houston general manager James Click said the infielder could join the Skeeters on their six-game road trip to Oklahoma City, which begins Thursday, then said "but if not it won't be too far behind that." Bregman has missed 27 games since straining the left quad June 16. Abraham Toro is picking up the majority of starts at third base in his absence.