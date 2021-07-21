Bregman (quad) said Tuesday that he will run the bases a few more times at high intensity before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Bregman increased the speed of his base running Tuesday, and so long as he's able to the same during the next day or two, it sounds like he could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend. The third baseman is expected to need somewhere between 15 and 30 at-bats in the minors before being activated, which amounts to roughly 4-to-7 games. With that in mind, Bregman has an outside chance of being reinstated by the end of July, though an early August return figures to be more likely at this point.