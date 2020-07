Bregman went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, two total runs scored and a walk in Monday's 8-5 win over the Mariners.

Bregman's third-inning blast put the Astros ahead for the first time in the game and they never looked back. It was the 100th homer in the 26-year-old's career. He's hit safely in all four games this season, collecting five RBI and four runs scored along the way.