Astros' Alex Bregman: Three hits and a homer

Bregman went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Athletics.

Bregman came through with an RBI single in the third inning and later launched a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 24th of the season. His two homers this series -- he also went deep Friday -- were his first since July 28, though his .522 slugging percentage through 464 at-bats this season outpaces his best career marks by nearly 50 points. While he has only six RBI and eight runs scored in 56 August at-bats, he should benefit as the Astros' lineup returns to full strength with the imminent activation of Jose Altuve (knee) from the disabled list.