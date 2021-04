De Goti's contract was selected by the Astros on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

De Goti was added to Houston's summer camp last year, and he'll now be available to make his major-league debut in the near future after five Astros were placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. De Goti should mainly serve in a depth role, but he could see some playing time with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Robel Garcia all sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols.