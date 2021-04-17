De Goti started at second base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

De Goti made his MLB debut Friday, filling in for Jose Altuve (COVID-19 protocols). With Houston's lineup devastated by a slew of regulars on the protocols list, a lot of younger guys will be getting chances during an undefined window of time. De Goti has experience at both second and third base and could rotate in the lineup at those positions along with Aledmys Diaz and Abraham Toro.